Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

A youth shot dead by Indian Khasias in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

Sylhet, Jul 20: A Bangladeshi youth Rubel Hossain, 22, was killed in the border area of Jaintapur Upazila here in firing by Indian Khasias. The incident took place on Thursday around 9:00am at Telanji area near Pillar No. 1301 of the Sari River on the Indian border.

Deceased Rubel Hossain is the son of late Ismail Mia of Kalinjibari village of Jaintapur upazila. It is said that another youth, Masum Ahmed, was shot in the incident.

According to police and sources, some youths of Jaintapur entered the Telanji area of the Indian border in Lalakhal to collect stones on Thursday morning. At that time, the people of the Khasia community of India shot at them. When two youths were shot, others who were with them rescued them and brought them to the Bangladesh border. Later, Rubel Hossain died on the way to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet.

Officer-in-Charge of Jaintapur Police Station M Omar Faruk said after recovering the body of the dead youth, the police are preparing to make a report. After the legal process, the dead body will be handed over to the relatives.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK concerned over rights violation: Khosru
RAB protecting life, property: DG
Foreign envoys’ statement clear violation of Vienna Convention: Hasan
A youth shot dead by Indian Khasias in Sylhet
No question of joining polls under AL govt: Abbas
BNP’s condition to join polls goes against Constitution: Quader
All measures in place for an acceptable election: IGP
UGC expects regional ties to advance edn and research


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft