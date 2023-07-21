A youth shot dead by Indian Khasias in Sylhet







Sylhet, Jul 20: A Bangladeshi youth Rubel Hossain, 22, was killed in the border area of Jaintapur Upazila here in firing by Indian Khasias. The incident took place on Thursday around 9:00am at Telanji area near Pillar No. 1301 of the Sari River on the Indian border.Deceased Rubel Hossain is the son of late Ismail Mia of Kalinjibari village of Jaintapur upazila. It is said that another youth, Masum Ahmed, was shot in the incident.According to police and sources, some youths of Jaintapur entered the Telanji area of the Indian border in Lalakhal to collect stones on Thursday morning. At that time, the people of the Khasia community of India shot at them. When two youths were shot, others who were with them rescued them and brought them to the Bangladesh border. Later, Rubel Hossain died on the way to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet.Officer-in-Charge of Jaintapur Police Station M Omar Faruk said after recovering the body of the dead youth, the police are preparing to make a report. After the legal process, the dead body will be handed over to the relatives.