BNP Holds Countrywide Mourning Rallies

No question of joining polls under AL govt: Abbas

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent


BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said there is no question of participating in any election under the Awami League government.

He said this while speaking at a mourning rally in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday.  BNP held nationwide 'mourning rallies,' including in Dhaka, protesting the killing of a Krishak Dal leader in Laxmipur on Tuesday during the party's road march.
Before the mourning rally BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Joint Secretary General Adv Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other leaders at various levels were delivered their speech.

Mirza Abbas said, "Despite oppression by the Awami League government the people of the country came out on the roads. They have come out to establish the rule of law and elect their government in the country."

BNP leaders said, in any circumstances, we will not participate in any election under this government because they robbed the people of their  voting rights. They said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also understands, she is no longer in power. That is why she use her cadre forces to attack our leaders and activists.      
 
The speakers also said one of our leaders was killed in Lakshmipur by her Chhatra League terrorists.

 "We will give them a befitting response in future," one of the speakers said. BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas announced the mourning rally from the programme on the second day of road march at Jatrabari in the capital on Wednesday.

Later, at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the mourning rallies will be brought out in all metropolitan cities and district towns on Thursday.

He said their party leaders and activists will distribute leaflets among Muslim devotees in mosques across the country after Juma prayers on Friday, to press home their one-point demand.

Police on Wednesday filed two cases accusing 2,088 leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies over the clashes with law enforcers during a scheduled road march in Feni Sadar on Tuesday.

Hayat Ullah, Sub Inspector of Feni town police outpost, lodged the cases naming 88 men including district BNP convener Sheikh Farid Bahar and member secretary Alal Uddin Alal and 2,000 unnamed individuals.

On Tuesday afternoon, some 20,000 BNP leaders and activists led by the convener and the member secretary brought out a road march in Feni town in line with the central programme in Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

