Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:14 AM
All measures in place for an acceptable election: IGP

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent


Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has said all necessary measures have been taken for a visible and acceptable election.

"We have also adopted security planning to maintain order in different tiers," the IGP said while addressing the 31st founding anniversary celebration of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) at its police lines parade ground in the city on Thursday as chief guest.
IGP Abdullah Al-Mamun said they will take legal action against those who are engaged in terrorism and militancy.

He also said the Bangladesh Police has restored order in the country from the previous series of terrorism, arson and bloodshed through performing duties with utmost sincerity, honesty and devotion.

With RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman in the chair, the ceremony was attended, among others, by Principal of Bangladesh Police Academy Meer Rezaul Alam, Vice Chancellor of Rajshahi University Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Rajshahi Range Abdul Baten.

IGP Abdullah Al-Mamun said they have adopted a diversified plan for transforming Bangladesh Police into 'Smart Police' for building 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Both manpower and capacity in the police were enhanced to a greater extent besides improved technology and best training with noble gestures of the Prime Minister.

He mentioned that the Bangladesh Police is working tirelessly to build a developed Bangladesh in 2041 by maintaining normal law and order in the country.

He said, "The police force has already proven its ability to contain the threat of terrorism, extremism and militancy. We follow a zero tolerance policy on militancy and terrorism."


