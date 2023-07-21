UGC expects regional ties to advance edn and research





Prof Muhammad Alamgir, Member Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC), has called for sustainable cooperation in academic and research activities between higher education and research institutions of Bangladesh and higher education institutions in South Asia.



He made the call in a panel discussion on Thursday titled 'Preserving the Past, Ensuring Opportunities for the Future: Synergy with Digital Education' organized the meeting at Joypur in India by Elsevier, an international publishing house based in the Netherlands.





Alamgir felt that exchange of latest technology, innovation and development activity models among themselves is very important to advance higher education and research.



Prof Alamgir further said as a leading scientific publisher, Elsevier should help emerging countries like Bangladesh to use e-resources easily. Care should be taken to ensure meaningful participation in quality e-books and journals by the country's researchers. Besides, quality research is not possible without access to up-to-date and quality research results worldwide.



UGC member Prof Alamgir said, as a developing country, the UGC of Bangladesh has taken several steps to ensure quality research. Allocations to the research sector have increased significantly in recent years and scholarships for higher education abroad have been provided for university teachers.



Sourav Sharma, Vice-President of Asia Pacific Research Solutions at Elsevier, said that Bangladesh universities will be given the necessary support in academic and research activities to achieve a good position in the world rankings.



