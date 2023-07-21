Drug trader killed in police firing in B’baria







When he was being brought to the police station after his arrest, his family members started shouting and surrounded the police from all sides, said the police official. �UNB A drug trader was killed in police firing during his relatives' 'bid to snatch his son, also an accused in a narcotics case, from the custody of the law enforcers at Adampur village in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria early Thursday.Deceased Ayub Noor, 50, was a drug dealer and an accused in five narcotics cases, said police.Thirteen people, including 10 policemen, were injured in the incident.Raju Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Bijoynagar Police Station, said almost all the family members of Ayub Noor of Adampur village in the upazila are drug dealers.There are five cases against Ayub Noor, five cases against his son Arif Noor and 10 cases against another son Tofazzal.There was a court arrest warrant against Arif Noor, said the OC.A team of police from Bijoynagar police station raided the house in the early hours of Thursday and arrested Arif from his house.When he was being brought to the police station after his arrest, his family members started shouting and surrounded the police from all sides, said the police official. �UNB