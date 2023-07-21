11 absconding criminal arrested in Panchagarh







PANCHAGARH, July 20: Debiganj thana police in a drive arrested eleven fugitive criminal from different areas on different charges in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh district on Wednesday night.The arrestee are identified as Asgor Ali, Amit Kumar Roy, Ikbal Hossein, Hasan Ali of Peralbari village , Gokul Chandra , Lalu, Samer Ali of Dararhat village , Ahesa Begum, Ersad Ali, Hafijul Islam of Prodhanpara village and Mizanur Rahman of Mollikadho village , both of them in Debiganj upazila.A team of police led by Sub-inspector A.K.M. Moin Uddin , S.I Yeakub Ali, S.I Helal Uddin conducted the drive. Police team leader S.I. Moin Uddin told BSS that they were absconding for long time.Separate case has been filed with Debiganj thana against them. �BSS