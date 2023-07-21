50 CVASU students going to Malaysia for internship







CHATTOGRAM, July 20: Fifty students of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) Fisheries Faculty of 2018-2019 academic year are going to do internship at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT).They will leave for Malaysia on August 6. According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for the purpose of exchange of education and research, they will stay for one month free of charge and complete the internship programme at the university in Malaysia.This information was given in a discussion meeting held in the conference room of the administrative building of the CVASU on Thursday.Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr ASM Lutful Ahsan was present as the chief guest in the exchange meeting held under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Mohammad Nurul Abshar Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Fisheries.Treasurer of the University Prof Dr Md Kamal, Director (External Activities) Prof Dr AKM Saifuddin, Proctor Prof Dr Mohammad Mejbah Uddin and Director (Student Welfare) Dr Subrata Kumar Sheel were present as special guests.Dr Md Faisal, Head and Associate Professor of Fishing and Post-Harvest Technology Department, gave a welcome speech at the meeting. Head of Marine Bioresource Science Department and Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Sadekur Rahman Khan spoke among others.