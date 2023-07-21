Ex-JP MP Manjur passes away







Former Jatiya Party lawmaker of Ishurdi-Atgariah constituency Biswas breathed his last at 6.30am on Thursday, aged 74, confirmed by different mainstream media after citing a relative of the deceased.



Biswas was elected a member of the parliament from Pabna-4 in 1988.

Family sources said the former lawmaker was suffering from various complications including diabetes for a long time. He was admitted to Dhaka's Square Hospital in few days ago when his physical condition became deteriorated.



His first Namaj-e-Janaza was held at Jatiya Sangsad premises and then his body was taken to Ishurdi. �BSS



Valiant freedom fighter and former lawmaker of Pabna-4 Manjur Rahman Biswas was died early hours this morning while he was undergoing treatment at a private Square Hospital here.Former Jatiya Party lawmaker of Ishurdi-Atgariah constituency Biswas breathed his last at 6.30am on Thursday, aged 74, confirmed by different mainstream media after citing a relative of the deceased.Biswas was elected a member of the parliament from Pabna-4 in 1988.Family sources said the former lawmaker was suffering from various complications including diabetes for a long time. He was admitted to Dhaka's Square Hospital in few days ago when his physical condition became deteriorated.His first Namaj-e-Janaza was held at Jatiya Sangsad premises and then his body was taken to Ishurdi. �BSS