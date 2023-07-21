Self discloser of information crucial to execute RTI act: CIC







Chief Information Commissioner said this while addressing a workshop of NGOs at Deputy Commissioner's conference room here on Thursday.



The workshop titled `RTI Act: NGOs Self discloser of Information" was arranged by district administration with the support of NGOs.

With Deputy Commissioner of Jashore Md Tamizul Islam Khan in the chair, the workshop was addressed, among others, by NGO Affairs Bureau Director General Sheikh Md Moniruzzaman as special guest, the release added.



Hasibur Rahman Mukur, executive director of the Management Resource Development Initiative (MRDI), discussed the Right to Information Act.



A total of 76 NGO representatives from eight upazilas of Jashore district participated in the workshop.



Describing the Right to Information Act as one of the tools of good governance, transparency and accountability, Dr Malek said, "The RTI act was passed in the parliament in April, 2009 to ensure people's right to information."



Proper execution of the act would help ensure good governance, transparency and accountably at all level of national spheres.



The CIC underscored the need for ensuring availability of the information from government offices, departments, organizations as well as foreign funded NGOs.



Abdul Malek also gave emphasis on ensuring everyone's right to receive the aforesaid information. �BSS



