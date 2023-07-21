Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Self discloser of information crucial to execute RTI act: CIC

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

JASHORE, July 20: Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Dr Abdul Malek on Thursday said self discloser of information is very crucial to fulfil the expectation of the people as mentioned in the Right to Information Act (RTI).

Chief Information Commissioner said this while addressing a workshop of NGOs at Deputy Commissioner's conference room here on Thursday.

The workshop titled `RTI Act: NGOs Self discloser of Information" was arranged by district administration with the support of NGOs.

With Deputy Commissioner of Jashore Md Tamizul Islam Khan in the chair, the workshop was addressed, among others, by NGO Affairs Bureau Director General Sheikh Md Moniruzzaman as special guest, the release added.

Hasibur Rahman Mukur, executive director of the Management Resource Development Initiative (MRDI), discussed the Right to Information Act.

A total of 76 NGO representatives from eight upazilas of Jashore district participated in the workshop.

Describing the Right to Information Act as one of the tools of good governance, transparency and accountability, Dr Malek said, "The RTI act was passed in the parliament in April, 2009 to ensure people's right to information."

Proper execution of the act would help ensure good governance, transparency and accountably at all level of national spheres.

The CIC underscored the need for ensuring availability of the information from government offices, departments, organizations as well as foreign funded NGOs.

Abdul Malek also gave emphasis on ensuring everyone's right to receive the aforesaid information.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drug trader killed in police firing in B’baria
11 absconding criminal arrested in Panchagarh
50 CVASU students going to Malaysia for internship
Ex-JP MP Manjur passes away
Self discloser of information crucial to execute RTI act: CIC
5 members of illegal kidney trade ring arrested
Barishal Univ student found dead in mess room
Prez asks univs to increase extra curricular activities for students


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft