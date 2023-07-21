Barishal Univ student found dead in mess room







The deceased was identified as Ribna Shahrin, first-year student of Botany Department and resident of Molla Chhatri Nibas (Rokeya hall), near the university. She hailed from Pirojpur district and used to live alone.



BU Proctor Dr Md Khorshed Alam, said the girl had a conversation with her family members and friends on July 16 and since then they failed to reach her over the phone.

At 11 pm on Wednesday, the panicked mother and uncle of the girl rushed to the mess and found the door of the room closed from inside.



Getting no response from inside the room after a long time, they broke into the door and found Ribna's body hanging from the ceiling fan.



AR Mukul, officer-in-charge of Barishal Metropolitan Police, said, "Primarily it is suspected that the student might have committed suicide but the actual reason could be known after autopsy." �UNB



