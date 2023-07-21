Prez asks univs to increase extra curricular activities for students







The president gave the directive when Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Hafiza Khatun paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban, according to President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.



Shahabuddin, who is also the chancellor of the university, said it should increase its research activities too.

"There is no alternative to research to ensure the quality higher education," he said.



He directed the university authorities to introduce a time-fitting curriculum so that every student can compete in today's competitive world.



The VC apprised the president of the overall situation of the university, especially of infrastructure and academic activities.



She informed the president that the university authorities have taken appropriate steps to resolve the session jam caused by the Covid-19 earlier.



The president assured the VC of resolving the problems faced by the university. �UNB

