CTTC arrests one for operating fake website







A CTTC team under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) carried out an operation in Noakhali on Wednesday and arrested Al Imran Jewel, according to the DMP portal.



Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Cyber Crime Investigation Department of CTTC unit Md Ariful Hossain Tuhin said that Imran created a fake website named robishoper.com instead of robishop.com.bd and a Facebook page titled Robi Bangladesh to deceive consumers and embezzle money.

In this regard, the authorities of Robi Bangladesh, a mobile phone operator, lodged a complaint with Gulshan police station on July 10, which led to the identification and arrest of Imran, he added. �BSS

