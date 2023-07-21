Fugitive militant of ‘Allahr Dal’ arrested in Gaibandha







The arrestee was Ruhul Amin, 53, son of Ansar Ali of the district.



Tipped off, a team of the Anti-Terrorism Unit conducted a drive in Uday Sagar area and arrested him in the afternoon, said superintendent of police Mohammad Aslam Khan, media and awareness wing of the Anti-Terrorism unit. An arrest warrant was issued against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On December 23, 2019, police arrested six members of the banned militant outfit while they were holding a clandestine meeting in the area. �UNB



