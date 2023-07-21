Video
8 to die in Cox’s Bazar for killing expatriate

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

A Cox's Bazar court on Thursday sentenced eight people to death in a case over the killing of a Bangladeshi expatriate in Saudi Arabia in Sadar upazila of the district around 23 years back.

Cox's Bazar Additional District and Sessions-4 judge Mosharraf Hossain pronounced the judgment in the absence of the convicts.

The court also fined them Tk one lakh each, in default, they will have to serve two more years' imprisonment, said the court's Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Showkat Belal.

The condemned convicts are Manjur Hossain, Md Alam, Shahar Muluk alias Kalu, Anwar Hossain alias Kaluinna, Jasim Uddin, Mostak, Aktar Kamal and Shahab Uddin, residents of Rumaliyachhara area of the Sadar upazila.

Of them, Manjur is the husband of victim Md Hossain's daughter.

According to the case statement, a group of miscreants led by Manjur entered the house of victim Hossain breaking the door in Bachamiaharghona area in the upazila on June 15, 2000.

The miscreants gunned down the expatriate and left the house.

Later, victim's wife Sabur Khatun filed a murder case in this connection at Sadar police station.     �UNB


