Covid: 1 death, 109 more cases reported







The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,466 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.



As many as 2,504 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent.



Another 59 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,719.�bdnews24.com



Bangladesh has recorded 109 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,881.The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,466 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.As many as 2,504 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent.Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 90.Another 59 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,719.�bdnews24.com