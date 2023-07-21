|
Covid: 1 death, 109 more cases reported
|
Bangladesh has recorded 109 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,881.
The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,466 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.
As many as 2,504 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent.
Another 59 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,719.