Debate on anti-corruption held at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, July 20: An anti-corruption debate competition was held in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The debate competition was arranged in Khairullah Government Girls High School hall. It was jointly organized by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee.Khairullah Government Girls High School won the debate competition on "Corruption is not a cure, prevention is the best".Under the chairmanship of President of Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee Dr KM Ehsan, Deputy Director of ACC-Mymensingh Mohammad Abul Hossain spoke as the chief guest. Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Yachin Khandkar and Upazila Secondary Education Officer Rafiqul Islam Bhuiyan spoke as special guests.Teachers, journalists, parents and students were present.