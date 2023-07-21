Students get stipend money in Naogaon





Cheques were distributed among the meritorious students in Niamatpur Upazila of Naogaon on Thursday as stipend money.



These cheques were distributed in a programme held at the Upazila Parishad hall room under the initiative of non-governmental organization 'Ghasful' in collaboration with Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).





Upazila Secondary Education Officer Abdus Salam, Upazila Education Officer Shahidul Alam and Niamatpur Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Bajlur Rahman Naeem were present as special guests at the programme conducted by Ghasful Area Manager Anwar Hossain.



Enrichment Programme Coordinator of the organization Kahinur Islam and staff Abul Kalam Azad, among others, were also present at that time.

