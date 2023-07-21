BSPI student dies falling from dormitory veranda at Kaptai







Deceased Sheikh Sadiqur Rahman, 24, was a student of fifth semester at Department of Computer Science and Technology in the BSPI. He was the son of Shahab Uddin of Digalbaha Village under Pagla Police Station (PS) in Mymensingh.



It was known that Sadiqur fell on the ground from a veranda of the second floor of a dormitory in the institute at noon of July 16 last, which left him seriously injured.

He was rescued and taken to the CMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 10 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there.



Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kaptai PS Nure Alam confirmed the incident.



