Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

BSPI student dies falling from dormitory veranda at Kaptai

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, July 20: A student of Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute (BSPI), who was injured after falling from a veranda of a dormitory in Kaptai Upazila of the district, died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday.

Deceased Sheikh Sadiqur Rahman, 24, was a student of fifth semester at Department of Computer Science and Technology in the BSPI. He was the son of Shahab Uddin of Digalbaha Village under Pagla Police Station (PS) in Mymensingh.  

It was known that Sadiqur fell on the ground from a veranda of the second floor of a dormitory in the institute at noon of July 16 last, which left him seriously injured.

He was rescued and taken to the CMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 10 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there.
 
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kaptai PS Nure Alam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Debate on anti-corruption held at Gafargaon
Students get stipend money in Naogaon
BSPI student dies falling from dormitory veranda at Kaptai
Tree fair opens in Noakhali
Five people murdered in 4 dists
CNG driver electrocuted at Nandigram
Minor drowns at Kaharole
Patients deprived of proper services at Raipur Health Complex


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft