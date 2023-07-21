Tree fair opens in Noakhali





NOAKHALI, July 20: A seven-day tree plantation campaign and tree fair was inaugurated in the district on Thursday morning.



The district administration and Noakhali Coastal Forest Department jointly organized the fair at Eidgah Maidan in front of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.





After the inauguration of the fair, DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman spoke as the chief guest at cheque distribution ceremony among the participants presided over by Noakhali Coastal Forest Division Forest Officer Farid Mia.



Assistant Conservator of Forests Kazi Tariqur Rahman delivered the welcome speech.



Assistant Professor of Department of Environmental Science and Disaster Management at Noakhali University of Science and Technology Dr Mohammad Abdus Salam and Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mortahin Billah, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Ibrahim Khalil.



A total of 23 stalls of various fruits and forest trees have been set up at the fair which will continue till July 26.



