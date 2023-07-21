Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tree fair opens in Noakhali

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, July 20: A seven-day tree plantation campaign and tree fair was inaugurated in the district on Thursday morning.

The district administration and Noakhali Coastal Forest Department jointly organized the fair at Eidgah Maidan in front of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.
Noakhali DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman inaugurated the fair in the morning.

After the inauguration of the fair, DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman spoke as the chief guest at cheque distribution ceremony among the participants presided over by Noakhali Coastal Forest Division Forest Officer Farid Mia.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Kazi Tariqur Rahman delivered the welcome speech.

Assistant Professor of Department of Environmental Science and Disaster Management at Noakhali University of Science and Technology Dr Mohammad Abdus Salam and Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mortahin Billah, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Ibrahim Khalil.

A total of 23 stalls of various fruits and forest trees have been set up at the fair which will continue till July 26.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Debate on anti-corruption held at Gafargaon
Students get stipend money in Naogaon
BSPI student dies falling from dormitory veranda at Kaptai
Tree fair opens in Noakhali
Five people murdered in 4 dists
CNG driver electrocuted at Nandigram
Minor drowns at Kaharole
Patients deprived of proper services at Raipur Health Complex


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft