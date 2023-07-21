Five people murdered in 4 dists







DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his younger brother in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mannan Fakir, 55, a resident of Char Hosnabad area in the upazila.

According to police sources, local people complained about various matters against the deceased's younger brother Faruk Fakir to his elder brother Mannan. Mannan forbade his younger brother Faruk from misbehaving with people. Following this, the two brothers were locked into an altercation in the morning. At one stage of the altercation, Faruk stabbed Mannan with a sharp knife, leaving him critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mannan dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dashmina Police Station (PS) Anwara Hossain Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



TANGAIL: Two persons were hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Sakhipur Upazila of the district early Thursday.



Seeing the bodies lying on a road in Bagherbari area, locals informed police.



The deceased were identified as Mohammad Shahjalal, 35, son of Abul Hossain of Bagherbari Village; and his relative Majnu Mia, 50, a resident of the same village.



Police and local sources said Shahjalal was the owner of a grocery shop in Bagherbari Market of the area and a bKash agent. He closed his shop at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. Later on, he was on the way to home along with his relative Manju.



Later on, locals found their hacked bodies in the morning. Shahjalal's motorcycle was also lying near the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Sakhipur PS OC Rezaul Karim said both the bodies bore several injury marks.



The reason behind the murders could not be known immediately.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killings, the OC added.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was reportedly shot to death and two others wounded by police in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district early Thursday.



The incident took place in Pattan Union of the upazila at around 3 am.



The deceased was identified as Ayub Noor Bhuiyan, 55, son of late Mantu Bhuiya, a resident of Adampur Purba Para Village under the union.



The injured persons are: Salma, 26, wife of Akash Bhuiyan, Iman Bhuiyan, 12, residents of the same area.



Locals and the deceased's family members said a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bijoynagar PS Saidul Haque raided the house of an accused at around 3 am. Not finding the accused, the law enforcers then fired randomly and left the place. Three people were wounded at that time.



The injured were rescued in critical condition and taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment.



Later on, Ayub Noor Bhuiyan died on the way to the DMCH.



Meanwhile, police official Md Bilal Hossain claimed that police raided the house to arrest a warranted criminal. At that time, the criminal's family members attacked them with indigenous weapons, which left several policemen injured. Then the team was forced to fire at them for selves-defence.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.



BARISHAL: A minor boy was allegedly murdered by his adopted father in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The incident took place in Miarchar Village under Sarikal Union of the upazila.



Deceased Tanjimul Haque Fahim, 7, was the adopted son of Enamul Haque Chawkider of the area and Ferdousi Begum.



Sarikal Police Investigation Centre SI Md Shahin said Enamul Haque Chawkider, 44, son of Mojibor Rahman of Miarchar Village, got married with Ferdousi Begum, 30, daughter of Freedom Fighter Ali Hossain of Thakurmallick Village under Jahangirnagar Union in Babuganj Upazila, about eight years back. As they could not be able to parents for long, the couple adopted a son seven years back.



However, the couple got divorced recently.



Ferdousi Begum was informed that her adopted son drowned in a pond in his adopted father's house on Tuesday noon.



Ferdousi Begum then rushed there and suspected that Fahim might have been killed after being poisoned by Enamul in a planned way.



She, later, lodged a complaint with police in this regard.



Following this, police recovered the body of Fahim and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Meanwhile, Enamul denied the allegation saying that Fahim drowned in the pond and Ferdousi Begum was conspiring against him over the matter.



However, the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, Sarikal Police Investigation Centre SI Md Shahin added.

