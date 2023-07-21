CNG driver electrocuted at Nandigram







NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, July 20: A man was electrocuted in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Omar Faruq, 45, son of late Abdul Gaffar of Polashbari Village under Sadar Upazila in the district. He was a CNG driver by profession and lived in his in-laws' house in Majhgram Village under Thalta Majhgram Union in Nandigram Upazila.Thalta Majhgram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Matin said Omar Faruq came in contact with a live electric wire at around 5:30 pm, which left him critically injured.He was rescued by locals, but died on the way to a hospital, the UP chairman added.Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram Police Station Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.