KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR, July 20: A minor child drowned in a canal in Kaharole Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



The deceased was identified as Mukesh Chandra Roy, 3, son of Swapan Chandra Roy, a resident of Paikpara Village under Mukundapur Union.





The family members rescued him and took to Kaharole Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR, July 20: A minor child drowned in a canal in Kaharole Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.The deceased was identified as Mukesh Chandra Roy, 3, son of Swapan Chandra Roy, a resident of Paikpara Village under Mukundapur Union.It was known that the child fell down into the water of a canal near his house while walking along the bank of the canal at around 12 pm.The family members rescued him and took to Kaharole Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.