Patients deprived of proper services at Raipur Health Complex







According to hospital sources, patients coming from distant areas are suffering immensely at this 50-bed health complex.



The hospital is the only option for about 3.5 lakh people in the upazila. In order to improve its healthcare services, the hospital was promoted to 50-bed one from 31-bed complex in 2008. But necessary physicians and manpower were not provided. People are deprived of getting expected healthcare services.

At present, there is one specialist doctor in the hospital against granted ten posts. It has only one medicine specialists but he is available only for two days in a week. For the rest four days, he works on deputation in Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of relatives of admitted patients said, they are not getting right treatment. "Also we are not getting expected services in the absence of Gyane, orthopaedic and surgery specialists," they added.



Some patients said, after admission, they do not get doctors timely. Doctors come and go according to their will. Without money, nurses are also not available. In many times nurses, when asked services, misbehave with patients.



Outdoor patients like Rupali Begum and Kohinur Begum from Bamni and Maksud Alam and others from Raipur Municipal town complained, though they get tickets after a long time of standing in queue, but they don't get doctors in rooms. Later on, they have to go back. There is also allegation of not getting necessary medicines.



Nurse Noor Nahar said, due to the doctor and manpower crisis, they have to hiccup in nursing ward patients. About 80-90 patients are admitted daily in the hospital, she added.



But the complaint of patients and relatives were refused by the hospitals' Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Baharul Alam. He said, they have to hiccup in providing quality treatment to patients in the Outdoor and Indoor patients because of the physician and manpower crisis.



Despite informing the matter to the authorities concerned, there has been no remedy, he added. If the doctor crisis is solved, patients will get quality treatment, he maintained.

