Four nabbed with drugs in Sunamganj, Narayanganj







SUNAMGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with eight kilograms of hemp from Madhyanagar Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The arrested is Mohibur Rahamn, 35, a resident of Hamidpur Village under the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhyanagar Police Station (PS) Md Zahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Md Mashiur Rahman conducted a drive in Mirzapur Village under Bongshikunda North Union of the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the man.



During the drive, police recovered eight kilograms of hemp from Mohibur's procession and seized a trawler used for carrying the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 32 kilograms of hemp from Rupganj Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.



RAB-11 Senior ASP Nishat Tabassum confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday afternoon.



The arrested are Shafique Miah, 25, Arif Pathan, 24, and Ramjan, 23, all are residents of Brahmanbaria District.



Acting on tip-off, a team of the elite force set a check post on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway in Bhulta area of the upazila and halted a three-wheeler (nosimon). While searching, police recovered 32 kilograms of hemp from the vehicle and arrested the trio.



Later on, they were handed over to Rupganj PS with a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.



