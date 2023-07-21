Road mishaps claim four lives in Faridpur, Rajshahi, Gopalganj





FARIDPUR: Two young men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a speedy bus at Kanaipur on the Faridpur-Khulna highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place at around 5:30 pm in front of Kanaipur Sugarcane Centre in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Miraj Hossain, 22, a resident of Badarpur in the town, and Sagar, 25, of Boalmari.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Karimpur Highway Police Station (PS) Shahidur Rahman said a Faridpur-bound speedy bus of 'Golden Line Paribahan' from Bagerhat hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Kanaipur area on the Faridpur-Khulna highway at around 5:30 pm. The driver of the motorcycle Miraj died on the spot and pillion rider Sagar was seriously injured at that time.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at around 9:55 pm while undergoing treatment there, OC Shahidur said.

However, legal procedures were under process in this regard, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly woman was killed after being hit by a bullock cart in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The accident took place in Maugachi Bazar area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Maryam Begum, 70, wife of late Nurul Islam, a resident of Sapura area in Rajshahi City.

According to police and local sources, Maryam Begum was going to visit her son's house in Batupara area of the upazila on Wednesday noon. On the way, a bullock cart hit her as soon as she went down from her vehicle. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel recovered the body from the scene and kept it to police custody.

Mohanpur PS OC Selim Badsha said, "We informed the deceased's family members about the incident and legal actions would be taken if any complaint is received from them."

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed as a truck rammed into a roadside house in Tungipara Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The accident took place in Singhipara area on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road under the upazila at around 4 am.

The deceased was identified as Biplob Biswas, 40, son of Satish Chandra Biswas, a resident of the area.

Quoting locals, Tungipara PS OC SM Kamruzzaman said a speedy truck from Magura was going towards Tungipara to deliver fish feed. On the way, when it reached Singhipara area, the truck rammed into Biplob's house as its driver lost control over the steering of the truck when Biplob was in sleep, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.

Tungipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Al Mamun said, "After hearing about the tragic accident, we visited the scene and an amount of Tk 25,000 has been given to the deceased's family."

