Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:10 AM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Chattogram, Kushtia

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Kushtia, on Wednesday and Thursday.
CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man from an oil depot in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nurun Nabi, 52, hailed from Sonagazi Upazila in Feni.
Police sources said on information, the body was recovered from a burnt oil depot of Sangu-Oxygen road area at around 9 am.
Sitakunda Model Police Station (PS) Inspector Abu Saeed said, "The man's neck was tied with an electric wire. There are also signs of head injuries. It is initially suspected that he might have been murdered."
However, the law enforcers detained one person for questioning in this regard, the official added.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her residence in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shyamoli Akhter, 24, wife of Billal Hossain, a resident of Daulatkhali Madrasa Mor area in the upazila.
Locals and the deceased's family members said Billal beat his wife on Tuesday evening.
Later on, her body was found lying on the floor in her room on Wednesday morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8 am and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police initially assumed that Shyamoli might have committed suicide following the dispute with her husband.   
Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur PS Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.


