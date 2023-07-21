One to die, four jailed in different cases





KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his his wife for dowry in Sadar Upazila in 2020.

Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Md Habibullah handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Khairul Islam, 28, hails from Ghatail Upazila in Tangail District. He was a prison guard in Kishoreganj District Jail.

The deceased was Roma Akter, 22, daughter of Dubai expatriate Mannan, a resident of Manikkhali Village under Katiadi Upazila of Kishoreganj.

According to the prosecution, Khairul beat his wife demanding dowry at around 2 am on December 22 in 2020, leaving her injured. Roma was rescued in critical condition and admitted to Kishoreganj General Hospital.

Later on, Roma succumbed to her injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on December 29, 2020.

The deceased's mother filed a murder case with Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) on December 31 of that year.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused Khairul Islam to the court on July 31, 2021.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

SATKHIRA: Two separate courts in the district on Wednesday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases filed in 2022 and 2010.

Satkhira District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Alim Al Raji sentenced one Abdur Rahman, 20, a resident of Jalalabad Village under Kalaroa Upazila, to life-term of imprisonment for killing a girl in 2022.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he will have to suffer one more year more in jail.

According to the prosecution, on March 27 in 2022, the deceased girl, an eighth grader, went missing from her house. Later on, being informed, police recovered the body of the girl on March 28, 2022 from a beel of Jalalabad Village.

Following the murder, the girl's mother filed a case with the PS concerned on the same day.

Testifying the witnesses and the evidences, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday in the presence of the convict Abdur Rahman.

Besides, Satkhira Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge MG Azam sentenced another man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a girl in Monipur Village in Assasuni Upazila of the district in 2010.

The condemned convict is Rabiul Islam, 35, a resident of Monipur area.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

According the case statement, on June 29 in 2010, the victim's father lodged a rape case with the PS concerned against Rabiul Islam.

Later on, the investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Mojibor Rahman pressed a charge-sheet to the court against the accused on August 13, 2010.

After examining the case records and testifying five witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict in absence of convict.

PP of the court Advocate Abdul Latif confirmed the matter, adding that Rabiul has been absconded from the area since the case was filed.

KHULNA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two activists of Bangladesh Jamatul Mujahid (JMB) to 17 years and six months of imprisonment in an explosive's material case in the city.

Judge of Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Rozina Akter handed down the verdict in presence of two JMB leaders after examining 22 witnesses.

PP of the tribunal Md Showkat Ali Suza confirmed the matter.

The Judge also ordered that their imprisonment will be continued in conjunction with other punishment considering their age and study. The convicts were taken to Khulna Jail with tight security after the verdict.

Court sources said, police arrested two youths from Gallamary area in the city with huge bomb making materials on January 25, 2020.

Momtazul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sonadanga PS, filed a case on the next day against them.

The arrested are: Momtazul Islam Rafi, 26, son of Md Rezaul Karim hails from Shibganj Upazila in Bogura, and Nur Mohammad Anik, 27, son of Abdur Rahman of Ghior Upazila in Manikganj.

The convict Anik was an active activist of JMB and the then fourth year student of BBA while Rafi was also an activist of JMB and the final year student of Statistics Discipline at Khulna University.

Later on, they primarily confessed to their involvement in making Improvised Explosive Devices and bomb attacked at a police car garage in Arongghata area in the city on December 5 in 2019 as the activists of JMB.

Three inspectors of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) investigated the case.

On August 22 in 2020, the then inspector of Detective Branch of Police of KMP Enamul Haque pressed a charge-sheet to Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court accusing the two JMB men.



Separate courts in three days sentenced a man to death and four others to jail in different cases in three districts- Kishoreganj, Satkhira and Khulna.KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his his wife for dowry in Sadar Upazila in 2020.Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Md Habibullah handed down the verdict.The condemned convict is Khairul Islam, 28, hails from Ghatail Upazila in Tangail District. He was a prison guard in Kishoreganj District Jail.The deceased was Roma Akter, 22, daughter of Dubai expatriate Mannan, a resident of Manikkhali Village under Katiadi Upazila of Kishoreganj.Advocate MA Afzal, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Khairul beat his wife demanding dowry at around 2 am on December 22 in 2020, leaving her injured. Roma was rescued in critical condition and admitted to Kishoreganj General Hospital.Later on, Roma succumbed to her injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on December 29, 2020.The deceased's mother filed a murder case with Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) on December 31 of that year.After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused Khairul Islam to the court on July 31, 2021.Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.SATKHIRA: Two separate courts in the district on Wednesday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases filed in 2022 and 2010.Satkhira District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Alim Al Raji sentenced one Abdur Rahman, 20, a resident of Jalalabad Village under Kalaroa Upazila, to life-term of imprisonment for killing a girl in 2022.The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he will have to suffer one more year more in jail.According to the prosecution, on March 27 in 2022, the deceased girl, an eighth grader, went missing from her house. Later on, being informed, police recovered the body of the girl on March 28, 2022 from a beel of Jalalabad Village.Following the murder, the girl's mother filed a case with the PS concerned on the same day.Testifying the witnesses and the evidences, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday in the presence of the convict Abdur Rahman.Besides, Satkhira Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge MG Azam sentenced another man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a girl in Monipur Village in Assasuni Upazila of the district in 2010.The condemned convict is Rabiul Islam, 35, a resident of Monipur area.The court also fined him Tk 10,000.According the case statement, on June 29 in 2010, the victim's father lodged a rape case with the PS concerned against Rabiul Islam.Later on, the investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Mojibor Rahman pressed a charge-sheet to the court against the accused on August 13, 2010.After examining the case records and testifying five witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict in absence of convict.PP of the court Advocate Abdul Latif confirmed the matter, adding that Rabiul has been absconded from the area since the case was filed.KHULNA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two activists of Bangladesh Jamatul Mujahid (JMB) to 17 years and six months of imprisonment in an explosive's material case in the city.Judge of Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Rozina Akter handed down the verdict in presence of two JMB leaders after examining 22 witnesses.PP of the tribunal Md Showkat Ali Suza confirmed the matter.The Judge also ordered that their imprisonment will be continued in conjunction with other punishment considering their age and study. The convicts were taken to Khulna Jail with tight security after the verdict.Court sources said, police arrested two youths from Gallamary area in the city with huge bomb making materials on January 25, 2020.Momtazul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sonadanga PS, filed a case on the next day against them.The arrested are: Momtazul Islam Rafi, 26, son of Md Rezaul Karim hails from Shibganj Upazila in Bogura, and Nur Mohammad Anik, 27, son of Abdur Rahman of Ghior Upazila in Manikganj.The convict Anik was an active activist of JMB and the then fourth year student of BBA while Rafi was also an activist of JMB and the final year student of Statistics Discipline at Khulna University.Later on, they primarily confessed to their involvement in making Improvised Explosive Devices and bomb attacked at a police car garage in Arongghata area in the city on December 5 in 2019 as the activists of JMB.Three inspectors of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) investigated the case.On August 22 in 2020, the then inspector of Detective Branch of Police of KMP Enamul Haque pressed a charge-sheet to Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court accusing the two JMB men.