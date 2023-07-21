3 ‘commit suicide’ in Bhola, Noakhali





LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two people were allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A teenage boy, who drank poison out of huff with his elder brother in the upazila, died on the way to Bhola Sadar Hospital at dawn on Wednesday.

Deceased Md Noman, 18, was the son of Md Abdul Bepari, a resident of Ward No. 7 Balurchar area under Kalma Union in the upazila.

It was known that the deceased's elder brother Sohag scolded Noman over family issues on Tuesday noon. As a sequel to it, Noman drank poison at noon out of huff with his brother.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Awal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

On the other hand, a mentally-imbalanced man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Humayun Kabir, 45, son of late Harun Ar Rashid, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Kalma Union in the upazila. He was the father of a son and a daughter.

Local sources said Humayun Kabir had been mentally-imbalanced for the last 20 years. However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house on Tuesday night.

His wife Nargis Begum saw the hanging body at around 8 am on Wednesday and shouted for help.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and recovered the body. The body was, later, sent to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lalmohan PS SI Awal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

NOAKHALI: A teenage college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Ward No. 2 Ramdi Village under Basurhat Municipality.

Deceased Tasfia Islam Khusbu, 17, was the daughter of Azad Patwari, a resident of the village. She was an eleventh grader at Basurhat Government Mujib College.

According to the deceased's parents, they went to visit a doctor for their elder daughter, leaving Khusbu alone at home.

"We found her hanging when we returned home after visiting the doctor. She might have committed suicide after being unable to tolerate pressure of her studies," they said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj PS Sadekur Rahman said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

Three people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Noakhali, in four days.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two people were allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.A teenage boy, who drank poison out of huff with his elder brother in the upazila, died on the way to Bhola Sadar Hospital at dawn on Wednesday.Deceased Md Noman, 18, was the son of Md Abdul Bepari, a resident of Ward No. 7 Balurchar area under Kalma Union in the upazila.It was known that the deceased's elder brother Sohag scolded Noman over family issues on Tuesday noon. As a sequel to it, Noman drank poison at noon out of huff with his brother.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Noman and admitted him to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex. As his condition deteriorated later, the physicians referred him to Bhola Sadar Hospital. Later on, Noman died at dawn on Wednesday on the way to the hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Awal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.On the other hand, a mentally-imbalanced man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The deceased was identified as Humayun Kabir, 45, son of late Harun Ar Rashid, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Kalma Union in the upazila. He was the father of a son and a daughter.Local sources said Humayun Kabir had been mentally-imbalanced for the last 20 years. However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house on Tuesday night.His wife Nargis Begum saw the hanging body at around 8 am on Wednesday and shouted for help.Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and recovered the body. The body was, later, sent to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Lalmohan PS SI Awal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.NOAKHALI: A teenage college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The incident took place in Ward No. 2 Ramdi Village under Basurhat Municipality.Deceased Tasfia Islam Khusbu, 17, was the daughter of Azad Patwari, a resident of the village. She was an eleventh grader at Basurhat Government Mujib College.According to the deceased's parents, they went to visit a doctor for their elder daughter, leaving Khusbu alone at home."We found her hanging when we returned home after visiting the doctor. She might have committed suicide after being unable to tolerate pressure of her studies," they said.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj PS Sadekur Rahman said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.