Kochpalli road turns deplorable at Nalitabari





Locals demanded cementing this road to reduce their communication suffering.

According to sources, about 2.5 kilometre (km) road ranging from Barmari Christian Mission road to Adharupara Mouja in the north is used by over 300 people of 50 families in Khalchanda Village. Another 35 families having over 200 members live in neighbouring cluster village. Forty more families of over 300 members live in Andharupara Village.

More than 1,000 people are used to use this road. They bring their crops to Baromasi Bazar using it. They also go to bazaar for purchasing essentials. It is also used by children of Koachpalli.

Recently a proposal has been sent for opening border haat in Khalchanda Village.

Sree Ramesh Koach, Parimol Koach, Anil Koach, Ranjit Koach and Julfikar Ali Bhutto of Khalchanda Village said, due to moving of over loaded sand trucks from the Chellakhali River puddles have developed on the road ranging from Khalchanda Andharpara. This rainy season, water has been stranded in these holes. Transports can't move. Taking patients to hospital is hampered. They demanded cementing this 2km road.

Nalitabari Upazila Engineer Rakiqul Hasan Rakib said, a proposal has been sent to the authorities concerned for metalising the Khalchanda Koachpalli road. After approval, the work will begin.



