Friday, 21 July, 2023
Foreign News

US, Japan, South Korea to hold summit in August: Seoul

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023

SEOUL, July 20: South Korean, US and Japanese leaders will meet in August in America, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, as the three nations increase military cooperation to counter North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul are at one of their lowest points, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol has pulled South Korea closer to long-standing ally Washington, and sought to bury the hatchet with former colonial power Japan in a bid to contain North Korea.

In April, Seoul and Washington said that if Pyongyang ever used its nuclear weapons against the allies, it would face a nuclear reaction and the "end" of its regime.

"The Korea-US-Japan trilateral summit is scheduled to be held in the United States in August," Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, adding the specific date and location would be "announced later".

The Yonhap News Agency reported the meeting will take place on August 18 at Camp David near Washington, citing unnamed sources.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim told reporters in Japan on Thursday that the talks would be held next month, without mentioning the date or location.    �AFP



