Imran to face charges of exposing official secrets: Minister







The case is related to diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan said early last year was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government. Washington has denied being involved in any such conspiracy.



The decision was taken after Khan's former principal secretary Azam Khan recorded a court statement on Wednesday to the effect that a US diplomatic encrypted letter was manipulated by Khan in March 2022 to serve his political goals, Sanaullah said.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero lost power in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, in which he has said Washington got involved after his visit to Moscow.



Khan waved a piece of paper in a public gathering shortly after his removal saying he was holding a copy of a secret diplomatic letter, which spoke of dire consequences if he continued getting closer to Russia.



Khan travelled to Moscow on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) might arrest former prime minister Imran Khan if he fails to cooperate with their investigation into the cipher.



The minister's warning comes a day after Imran's ex-principal secretary - in an alleged confession that surfaced on Wednesday - accused his former boss of using a cipher from Pakistan's mission in the US to gain political mileage and build an "anti-establishment narrative" on the back of the "confidential" document.



Sanaullah had on Wednesday also held a press conference to lend credence to the confessional statement circulating on social media and assail the PTI chief.



Soon after his presser, the FIA issued a notice to Imran, asking him to appear before the bureau in Islamabad on July 25 in connection with the cipher probe.



Today, the interior minister provided an update on the FIA investigation, issuing a reminder to the former premier to be prepared to face the law.



"The FIA has summoned the PTI chairman in the cipher investigation. If he does not cooperate during the inquiry stage, he could face possible arrest.



Following the investigation, the FIA will make recommendations based on evidence regarding those who are complicit and against whom criminal cases should be filed," the minister stated on Twitter. �REUTERS, DAWN



