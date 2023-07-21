Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran to face charges of exposing official secrets: Minister

He can be arrested during cipher probe, says Sanaullah

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

ISLAMABAD, July 20: Pakistan will open criminal proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of cases the former premier has been facing.

The case is related to diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan said early last year was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government. Washington has denied being involved in any such conspiracy.

The decision was taken after Khan's former principal secretary Azam Khan recorded a court statement on Wednesday to the effect that a US diplomatic encrypted letter was manipulated by Khan in March 2022 to serve his political goals, Sanaullah said.
 
The 70-year-old former cricket hero lost power in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, in which he has said Washington got involved after his visit to Moscow.

Khan waved a piece of paper in a public gathering shortly after his removal saying he was holding a copy of a secret diplomatic letter, which spoke of dire consequences if he continued getting closer to Russia.

Khan travelled to Moscow on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) might arrest former prime minister Imran Khan if he fails to cooperate with their investigation into the cipher.

The minister's warning comes a day after Imran's ex-principal secretary - in an alleged confession that surfaced on Wednesday - accused his former boss of using a cipher from Pakistan's mission in the US to gain political mileage and build an "anti-establishment narrative" on the back of the "confidential" document.

Sanaullah had on Wednesday also held a press conference to lend credence to the confessional statement circulating on social media and assail the PTI chief.

Soon after his presser, the FIA issued a notice to Imran, asking him to appear before the bureau in Islamabad on July 25 in connection with the cipher probe.

Today, the interior minister provided an update on the FIA investigation, issuing a reminder to the former premier to be prepared to face the law.

"The FIA has summoned the PTI chairman in the cipher investigation. If he does not cooperate during the inquiry stage, he could face possible arrest.

Following the investigation, the FIA will make recommendations based on evidence regarding those who are complicit and against whom criminal cases should be filed," the minister stated on Twitter. �REUTERS, DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
At least 16 killed in India landslide, dozens missing
Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over: Speaker
Europe battles heat, fires; Sweltering temperatures scorch China, US
US, Japan, South Korea to hold summit in August: Seoul
Imran to face charges of exposing official secrets: Minister
Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning
US sub deployment 'may fall under conditions' for nuclear weapons use: N Korea
Turmoil in Thailand as rivals derail poll winner's PM bid


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft