Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

BAGHDAD, July 20: Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad in the early hours of Thursday morning, scaling its walls and setting it on fire in protest against the expected burning of a Quran in Sweden.

All Baghdad embassy staff were safe, the Swedish foreign ministry press office said in a statement, condemning the attack and highlighting the need for Iraqi authorities to protect diplomatic missions.

Thursday's demonstration was called by supporters of Shi'ite cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Quran burning in Sweden in weeks, according to posts in a popular Telegram group linked the influential cleric and other pro-Sadr media.

Sadr, one of Iraq's most powerful figures, commands hundreds of thousands of followers whom he has at times called to the streets, including last summer when they occupied Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone and engaged in deadly clashes.

Swedish news agency TT reported on Wednesday that Swedish police granted an application for a public meeting outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.

The application says the applicant seeks to burn the Quran and the Iraqi flag, TT reported.

A series of videos posted to the Telegram group, One Baghdad, showed people gathering around the embassy around 1 am on Thursday chanting pro-Sadr slogans and storming the embassy complex around an hour later.

"Yes, yes to the Quran," protesters chanted.

Videos later showed smoke rising from a building in the embassy complex and protesters standing on its roof. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Iraq's foreign ministry also condemned the incident and said in a statement the Iraqi government had instructed security forces to carry out a swift investigation, identify perpetrators and hold them to account.

By dawn on Thursday, security forces had deployed inside the embassy and smoke rose from the building as fire-fighters extinguished stubborn embers, according to Reuters witnesses.

Most protesters had withdrawn, with a few dozen milling around outside the embassy.

Late last month, Sadr called for protests against Sweden and the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador after the Quran burning in Stockholm by an Iraqi man.    �REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
At least 16 killed in India landslide, dozens missing
Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over: Speaker
Europe battles heat, fires; Sweltering temperatures scorch China, US
US, Japan, South Korea to hold summit in August: Seoul
Imran to face charges of exposing official secrets: Minister
Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning
US sub deployment 'may fall under conditions' for nuclear weapons use: N Korea
Turmoil in Thailand as rivals derail poll winner's PM bid


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft