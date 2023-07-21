Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US sub deployment 'may fall under conditions' for nuclear weapons use: N Korea

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

SEOUL, July 20: North Korea said Thursday the current port visit of a US nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea "may fall under the conditions" for Pyongyang to use nuclear weapons, its defence minister said.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons.

"I remind the US military of the fact that the ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK law on the nuclear force policy," Pyongyang's defence minister Kang Sun Nam said in a statement.

A White House official announced on Tuesday that a US nuclear-armed submarine was making a South Korean port call for the first time in four decades.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has sought to boost ties between Seoul and Washington in the face of growing North Korean threats, visited the Ohio-class submarine Wednesday in southern Busan port.

Washington last deployed one of its nuclear-capable submarines to South Korea in 1981.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
At least 16 killed in India landslide, dozens missing
Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over: Speaker
Europe battles heat, fires; Sweltering temperatures scorch China, US
US, Japan, South Korea to hold summit in August: Seoul
Imran to face charges of exposing official secrets: Minister
Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning
US sub deployment 'may fall under conditions' for nuclear weapons use: N Korea
Turmoil in Thailand as rivals derail poll winner's PM bid


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft