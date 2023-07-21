Video
We must build a drug-free country

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Nowadays, drug use has become an epidemic in our society.  It is an unfortunate fact that a large section of the talented and educated youth of our society is addicted to this drug.  Those who were supposed to play a role in the welfare of the country and nation by getting higher education, they are now leading themselves to destruction by succumbing to the tyranny of drugs. Not only that, these educated young women are engaging in various criminal activities to collect drug money or consume drugs. They do not shy away from stealing, robbing and even murdering. If drugs are not eradicated from the society, its ominous spread will engulf the entire society.

Now drugs have become readily available like potatoes, potol and other daily necessities and are being bought and sold easily at different places.  Drug consumption and buying and selling are no longer taking place in secret places but these activities have reached the highest educational institutions of the country.
So now we have to think about this. Or one day it will be seen that this drug consumption is leading to the destruction of the country and the nation. Then there will be nothing else to do. So the authorities should vigorously take appropriate steps to eradicate these drugs and drug abuse. At the same time, we have no choice but to be sincere in raising public awareness and moral education in the youth.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



