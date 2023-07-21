We must build a drug-free country







Nowadays, drug use has become an epidemic in our society. It is an unfortunate fact that a large section of the talented and educated youth of our society is addicted to this drug. Those who were supposed to play a role in the welfare of the country and nation by getting higher education, they are now leading themselves to destruction by succumbing to the tyranny of drugs. Not only that, these educated young women are engaging in various criminal activities to collect drug money or consume drugs. They do not shy away from stealing, robbing and even murdering. If drugs are not eradicated from the society, its ominous spread will engulf the entire society.



Now drugs have become readily available like potatoes, potol and other daily necessities and are being bought and sold easily at different places. Drug consumption and buying and selling are no longer taking place in secret places but these activities have reached the highest educational institutions of the country.



Adnan Anan Sikder

Student, Department of CSE, East West University

