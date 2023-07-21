More needs to be done to combat dengue scourge







Judged by the increasing number of deaths and infections, this year's dengue situation is likely to be worse than what the country witnessed in 2022 when the highest number of 281 dengue deaths recorded since its first outbreak in Bangladesh in 1964.



Sadly, the dengue situation has been deteriorating in the country when the government has claimed it has undertaken all out preemptive measures to prevent dengue menace from further worsening.

But, in reality, the condition has been exactly opposite with city hospitals, both private and public, swelling with dengue patients. Many have been seen taking to the hospitals' floors for treatment because of the shortage of beds.



Who is to blame for the worsening dengue situation in the country? They are none but two city corporation authorities of the bifurcated Dhaka.



Unfortunately, city fathers have abjectly failed to adopt adequate timely initiatives and measures with choosing wrong and ineffective larvicide to destroy breeding places of Aedes mosquitoes in the city and elsewhere of the country.



As a result, the alarming surge in dengue cases and deaths has reached a critical point, casting a grim shadow over our nation's public health.



Now the deadly situation demands urgent attention and a coordinated response from the government, healthcare authorities, and the public to combat the spread of the virus and prevent further loss of life.



Although government's efforts have been apparently seen in place during the past few days in tackling the outbreak, it is evident that more needs to be done. The pre-monsoon survey funded by the government has shed light on the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for a targeted and aggressive approach in mosquito control and prevention efforts.



We understand that at the moment public awareness campaigns and community involvement are crucial in combating the outbreak. Citizens must be educated about preventive measures, such as eliminating mosquito breeding sites and using protective clothing and mosquito repellents. Moreover, reporting symptoms promptly and seeking medical attention is vital to prevent severe complications and fatalities.



Lastly, the dengue outbreak in Bangladesh demands immediate action and a unified response from all stakeholders. The government, healthcare authorities, and citizens must work together to curb the spread of the virus, protect vulnerable populations, and prevent further loss of life.



Moreover, enhanced mosquito control measures, improved healthcare facilities, and widespread public awareness are the keys to mitigating the impact of this deadly disease. Only through collective efforts Bangladesh can overcome this crisis and ensure a safer, healthier future for its citizens.



