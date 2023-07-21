Mechanization needed to raise rice production







Rice cultivation in Bangladesh often involves wetland or flooded conditions. Operating machinery in such environments can be difficult, requiring specialized equipment and infrastructure to handle the unique challenges posed by waterlogged fields. The size and shape of rice fields can vary significantly, making it difficult to design and deploy machinery that can efficiently cover the diverse range of field configurations. The cost of agricultural equipment is rising as a result of the global increase in the price of metallic raw materials. Small and medium-sized farmers and the majority of small-scale business owners have little financial resources, making it difficult for them to purchase and maintain pricey agricultural machinery (such as rice transplanters, seeders, harvesters, and threshers) on their own. Local lenders are also difficult to come by with. Due of this, farmers are unable to purchase new agricultural machinery despite their enthusiasm in doing so. High costs associated with agricultural machinery, including purchase, maintenance, and fuel, make it difficult for small-scale farmers to afford modern equipment. Limited access to credit and financial support further hampers the adoption of mechanization. Inadequate rural infrastructure, such as poorly maintained roads and limited access to electricity, restricts the use of mechanized farming equipment in remote areas.



Lack of storage and processing facilities also impact the effectiveness of mechanization. The operation and maintenance of modern agricultural machinery require skilled labour. However, a shortage of trained operators and technicians poses a challenge, as training programs and capacity building initiatives are limited. The adoption of mechanical rice transplanters can significantly reduce labour requirements and improve the efficiency of transplanting seedlings. Government initiatives providing subsidies and credit facilities have made transplanters more accessible to farmers. The use of rice transplanters has increased significantly, with approximately 25,000 machines in operation across the country. Additionally, the government's subsidy programs have supported the purchase of combine harvesters, resulting in their increased utilization during the harvest season. Mechanized combine harvesters can streamline the harvesting process, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase overall productivity. These machines can effectively cut and thresh the rice plants, leading to significant time and labor savings.

The government of Bangladesh has recognized the importance of agricultural mechanization and has undertaken several initiatives to promote its adoption. These include subsidy programs, credit facilities, and training programs to educate farmers about the benefits of mechanization. The private sector plays a crucial role in introducing and promoting agricultural machinery in Bangladesh. Increased investment and collaboration with international manufacturers can provide farmers with access to advanced and affordable machinery. Continuous research and development efforts can lead to the adaptation of machinery suitable for small land holdings and specific crops in Bangladesh. Customized solutions that address the needs and challenges of local farmers can greatly enhance mechanization. The integration of precision agriculture techniques and digital technologies can optimize resource use, reduce input costs, and improve productivity. This includes the use of drones, satellite imagery, and data analytics for precision farming practices. Furthermore, the government's subsidy programs have played a crucial role in encouraging farmers to adopt modern machinery. These programs have supported the purchase of power tillers, tractors, rice transplanters, and other farm equipment, making mechanization more accessible to small-scale farmers. The mechanization level in rice cultivation remains relatively low compared to the total cultivated area. The government has set a target to increase the mechanization level in rice farming from the current 25% to 50% by 2030, demonstrating a commitment to promoting agricultural mechanization. The adoption of rice transplanters and combine harvesters can significantly reduce labor requirements and increase productivity. Custom hiring centers can make mechanization more accessible to small-scale farmers, while ongoing research and development efforts can lead to the creation of specialized machinery suitable for the unique conditions of rice farming in Bangladesh.



To overcome challenges, stakeholders must work collaboratively, including the government, private sector, research institutions, and farmers' associations. The government should continue providing financial support, subsidies, and credit facilities to facilitate the adoption of mechanization. Training programs and knowledge transfer initiatives can educate farmers about the benefits of mechanization and proper equipment handling. Mechanizing rice cultivation in Bangladesh has the potential to transform the agricultural sector, enhance productivity, and improve the livelihoods of farmers. By addressing the challenges and leveraging the opportunities, Bangladesh can embrace agricultural mechanization in rice farming, ensuring food security, and contributing to sustainable agricultural development in the country.



The writer is an Agricultural Engineer at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) The writer is an Agricultural Engineer at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI)