Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:06 AM
Home Sports

Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh to play two group-stage matches in two countries

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

The Asian Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday jointly announced the schedule of the ACC Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023.

The 50-over format tournament will be held from August 30 to September 17 with event Host Pakistan staging four matches and Sri Lanka holding nine matches.

Pakistan will host opener against Nepal in Multan on August 30 while Kandy will be the venue of Bangladesh's first match against Sri Lanka on August31. The Tigers will play their second match on September 3 against Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in Pakistan.

India- Pakistan marquee match in Kandy on 2 September; if both sides progress to the Super-4 stage, they will meet again in Colombo on 10 September.

Pakistan , India and Nepal will compete in Group-A while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka  and Afghanistan will be engaged in Group-B. Two top sides of each group will progress to the Super-4 stage.

Pakistan and India are seeded as A1 and A2, respectively with Nepal as the third side in Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are seeded as B1 and B2 in Group B, respectively with Afghanistan as the third side.

If Nepal and Afghanistan progress to the Super-4 stage from their respective groups, they will take the seeding of the sides that have dropped out in the first round.

R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo will host the final on September 17.

Fixture
Aug 30 - Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan
Aug 31 - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka
Sep 2  - Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka
Sep 3 - Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
Sep 4 - India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka
Sep 5  - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
Sep 6 - A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
Sep 9 - B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sep 10 - A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sep 12 - A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sep 14 - A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sep 15 - A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sep 17 - Final - 1 v 2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sep 18 - Reserve day for the final.


