

Tigers take on India in semifinal today



Both the sides are optimistic to reach the final winning today.



The day-night match will commence at 2:30pm (BST).

India emerged as Group-B champions with all three wins while Bangladesh reached in semifinal as Group-A runners up as they lost their first match against Sri Lanka.



The winner between the neighbours will take on the winner of the first seminal in the final match of the event on July 23 at the same venue. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are going to play the first semifinal today morning.



Bangladesh experienced opener Naim Sheikh has been struggling with the bat but his counterpart Tanzid Hasan Tamim is on song throughout the series.



Skipper Saif Hassan is struggling to get scores whereas Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Soumya Sarkar have been outstanding so far.



Among the bowlers Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol and Musfik Hasan are equal to the task.



On the contrary, Indian opener Sai Sudharsan hit ton against Pakistan, is one of the leading scorer of the event, will be a big challenge for Bangladesh bowlers today alongside skipper Yash Dhull, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.



Rajvardhan Hangargekar is the leading wicket taker of the event with a fifer, is ready to deliver fiery spells today again as Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy will join with him.



RPS offers sporting wicket with little greener surface and toss winning side must prefer to bowl first to utilize the early advantage of the wicket considering the overcast conditions.



