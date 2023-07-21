Video
Tigresses keen to create history winning series decider

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
India Women's tour of Bangladesh 2023The third and final of the three-match WODI series between Bangladesh Women's cricketers and their Indian counterparts will be held today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Hosts are desperate to seal maiden ODI series against India while guests are buoyant to keep up their dominance.

The match will begin at 9:30am (BST).

Bangladesh take 1-0 lead in the series decider beating India by 40 runs in the rain interrupted affair. Bangladesh posted 152 runs on the board but their bowlers had been phenomenal to restrict the visitors on 113.

Marufa Akter hauled four wickets in that match and one in the following one, is definitely a big threat for Indian top order while leggy Rabeya Khan is the name of panic for the Indians as Rabeya had been outstanding in the T20i series and continued preying wickets in ODIs.

Besides, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun are doing their job properly and are ready to deliver today.

The hosts however, can be worried for the form of their top order batters as Sharmin Akhter scored nothing in the first match and four in the second one. Murshida Khatun managed 13 in the series starter and 12 in the following game.

Lata Mondal got chance in the second game but failed to utilize that chance. Fargana Haque Pinky and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty conversely, are the two consistent Bangladesh batters. They also expect some good knocks from Ritu Moni and Rabeya Khan.

India however, have a strong and experienced lineup combining Smriti Mandana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol.

All of them are in good forms except Shafali while Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya and Meghna Singh are ready to round their arms.

SBNCS produces runs and helps spinners with the progression of the game. The toss winning side must prefer to bowl first considering overcasting conditions in Dhaka.


