Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liton made vice-captain of Surrey Jaguars in GT20

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Bangladesh opener Liton Das was made the vice-captain of Surrey Jaguars, a team which will take part in the Global T20 tournament in Canada.

Pakistan's Iftikahr Ahmed was appointed the captain of the team. Apart from Liton and Iftikhar, the likes of Alex H ales, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Sandip Lamichane will also represent the Surrey Jaguars.

Liton has already joined the side in Toronto and started his practice with his teammates.

Surrey Jaguars will take on Montreal Tigers tomorrow (Friday), a team which is bolstered by the presence of Shakib Al Hasan.
Ace allrounder Shakib is also the Icon player of the Montreal Tigers.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh to play two group-stage matches in two countries
Tigers take on India in semifinal today
Tigresses keen to create history winning series decider
Liton made vice-captain of Surrey Jaguars in GT20
National Table Tennis Championship begins Saturday
Azam lauds 'improved' Shakeel after Test win
Test 'addict' Broad proud to join greats in 600-wicket club
Strycova hails motherhood as factor in Wimbledon doubles success


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft