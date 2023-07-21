Video
National Table Tennis Championship begins Saturday

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

The eight-day event of the 39th National Table Tennis Championship is beginning on 22 July, Saturday at the Rifles Club in the port city Chattogram.

A total of 230 participants from 37 teams will play the event which is organised by the Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) and hosted by the Chittagong District Sports Association (DSA).

Apart from 28 district teams, five divisional teams (Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, and Rangpur), three services teams (Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Part (VDP), and Biman Bangladesh Airlines) and a University team (BUET) will play there.

Besides, 37 managers and team officials will tale part in the Championship.

A total of 2,200,000 is provided by the sponsors. Among the sponsors, the Chittagong DSA is providing the Federation Tk 1,300,000, United Commercial Bank (UCB) Tk 500,000 and Polar Ice-cream is providing Tk 400,000 to arrange the meet.

A total of nine types of event including men&#39;s team, women&#39;s team, men&#39;s singles, women&#39;s singles, men&#39;s doubles, women&#39;s doubles, mixed doubles, u-18 boys&#39; singles and u-18 girls&#39; singles will be in played in the competition.

The event will be wrapped up on 29 July.


