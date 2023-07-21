

Test 'addict' Broad proud to join greats in 600-wicket club



The veteran England seamer elevated himself to elite company by dismissing Australia's Travis Head on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.



By having Head caught for 48, Broad joined Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708), England's James Anderson (688) and India's Anil Kumble (619) in a select quintet.

Broad and Anderson, the other active bowler in this elite group, are the only quicks to have taken 600 Test wickets.



Broad started this match, his 166th Test, on 598 wickets, having already dismissed Australia opener David Warner 17 times at this level.



But after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss, the 37-year-old Broad had Usman Khawaja lbw for three to leave Australia 15-1.



Broad had to wait until the first over after tea for the landmark wicket, with Head hooking a bouncer caught by Joe Root at fine leg.



There were no more wickets for Broad on Wednesday as he returned figures of 2-68 in 14 overs.



Australia were 299-8 at stumps in a match England, at 2-1 down with two to play, must win to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes.



"It was a pretty decent day and there is something nice about getting a 600th pole (wicket) from the James Anderson End!,"



Broad told Sky Sports after achieving his landmark feat on the Lancashire home ground of his longtime team-mate. "It's a very special feeling.



"When I went past Glenn McGrath, my hero growing up, that was really cool," said Broad as he reflected on surpassing the Australia pace great's tally of 563 Test wickets.



Broad's double strike on Wednesday also saw him overtake Botham as England's leading Test bowler against Australia with 150 wickets. �AFP



MANCHESTER, JULY 20: Self-proclaimed Test "addict" Stuart Broad said he felt proud to be alongside some of cricket's greatest bowlers after becoming just the fifth man to take 600 Test wickets.The veteran England seamer elevated himself to elite company by dismissing Australia's Travis Head on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.By having Head caught for 48, Broad joined Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708), England's James Anderson (688) and India's Anil Kumble (619) in a select quintet.Broad and Anderson, the other active bowler in this elite group, are the only quicks to have taken 600 Test wickets.Broad started this match, his 166th Test, on 598 wickets, having already dismissed Australia opener David Warner 17 times at this level.But after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss, the 37-year-old Broad had Usman Khawaja lbw for three to leave Australia 15-1.Broad had to wait until the first over after tea for the landmark wicket, with Head hooking a bouncer caught by Joe Root at fine leg.There were no more wickets for Broad on Wednesday as he returned figures of 2-68 in 14 overs.Australia were 299-8 at stumps in a match England, at 2-1 down with two to play, must win to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes."It was a pretty decent day and there is something nice about getting a 600th pole (wicket) from the James Anderson End!,"Broad told Sky Sports after achieving his landmark feat on the Lancashire home ground of his longtime team-mate. "It's a very special feeling."When I went past Glenn McGrath, my hero growing up, that was really cool," said Broad as he reflected on surpassing the Australia pace great's tally of 563 Test wickets.Broad's double strike on Wednesday also saw him overtake Botham as England's leading Test bowler against Australia with 150 wickets. �AFP