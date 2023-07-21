Video
Strycova hails motherhood as factor in Wimbledon doubles success

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

PRAGUE, JULY 20: Wimbledon doubles champion Barbora Strycova revealed Wednesday that while motherhood was a major contributor to her success it would prevent her from playing again at the All England Club.

The 37-year-old Czech lifted the trophy together with Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei, who is the same age, in a repeat of their 2019 triumph.

Strycova announced her retirement before giving birth to son Vincent in September 2021, but returned for one last season, planning to wind up her career at the US Open starting on August 28.

"Motherhood helped me a lot," said Strycova, who also reached the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in 2019.

"Being a mum is more than being a Wimbledon champion," she told reporters in Prague, adding: "But it's great that I can do both, be a mum and do my job."

She said Vincent had seen her play in the second round.

"But he then wants to go to me and doesn't understand that he can't," said Strycova to explain why he missed her other games.
He also missed the late-night final, after being put to bed by Strycova's mother.    �AFP


