Miami sign Paraguay midfielder Gomez

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

MIAMI, JULY 20: Inter Miami on Wednesday brought in Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gomez, as it continued rebuilding its squad, following the signing of Lionel Messi.

The 20-year-old joins Miami on a two and a half year deal from Paraguayan club Libertad, where Miami's new head coach Gerardo Martino had two spells.

Gomez is the third player to join Inter, bottom of Major League Soccer, in this transfer window, joining Messi and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

A third former Barcelona player, Spanish left-back Jordi Alba, is expected to complete his move to Miami in the coming days.

"Diego is a well-rounded midfielder that we believe will contribute in all phases of the game," said Miami's sporting director Chris Henderson.

"We believe in his ability and potential, and feel he will be a strong addition to our squad as we enter this next phase of growth at Inter Miami."

Gomez made 51 appearances for Libertad and was part of two domestic title winning teams. He captained Paraguay's Under-20 national side and has gone on to make four appearances for the full national team.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said on Tuesday that further signings were expected in this window.

Another young South American, 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Facundo Farias has a verbal agreement to join the club, said Mas.    �AFP


