Deposits thru agent banking rise to Tk 32,406cr as of May







Total numbers of male, female and other deposit account holders are 96.07 lakh, 96.70 lakh and 2.91 lakh respectively. The highest number of accounts and the highest amount of balance were in the form of savings.



Remittance collection through agent banking also increased in the reporting month. Total number of loan accounts through agent banking as of May was 1,91,689, as per Bangladesh Bank latest data.

The total amount of loan disbursed is Tk 834.3 crore in May. Loan recovery amount during this month was Tk 464.18 crore. Microcredit loan disbursement through agent banking outlets is preferred to traditional banking system.



The outstanding balance of loans as of May was Tk 7,637 crore, of which Tk 2,235 crore and Tk 5,401 crore were disbursed in urban and rural areas respectively.



Lending was Tk 5,615.2 crore in July-June of 2021-22, up 109.31 per cent compared with Tk 2,682.6 crore in the previous financial year.



In May, the total number and amount of transactions through agent banking outlets are 91.90 lakh and Tk 44,210.47 crore respectively.



Agent banking transactions increased by 13.11 per cent to Tk 72,678 crore in May compared with the previous month.



Agent banking is an alternative way to provide banking services to underprivileged population in rural areas especially to those living in remote areas.



Bangladesh Bank introduced agent banking in 2013. It is less costly compared with traditional banking system where customers are able to receive various banking services within real time from this platform through an agent, the BB in a report said.



At present, 31 banks are operating agent banking activities in Bangladesh of which top five banks registered 68 per cent of the total outlets.



The other 26 banks occupied the remaining 32 per cent of the total agents. Bank Asia has 5,342 agents, the highest of the total number so far.



Islami Bank Bangladesh has 2,695 agents, Dutch-Bangla Bank 1,078, BRAC Bank 921 agents and Modhumoti Bank 586 agents. The total number of outlets soared to 21,216 in May this year from 21,115 in March.



