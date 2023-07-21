Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UNDP, SME Foundation to boost entrepreneurship

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Business Correspondent

UNDP, SME Foundation to boost entrepreneurship

UNDP, SME Foundation to boost entrepreneurship

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote entrepreneurship development, green production, and employment generation in Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed by Van Nguyen, resident representative of UNDP in  Bangladesh, and Dr Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation at the SME Foundation office in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.

Under the MoU, the UNDP and SME Foundation will jointly arrange entrepreneurship development training at the district and upazila levels, focusing on women entrepreneurs. They will also implement green entrepreneurship movement in the country.
 
Moreover, consultations, workshops, seminars, Training of Trainers, and orientations on skills development and employment generation will be organized under the programme.

The partnership aims to address common challenges, achieve sustainable development, and enhance recovery and development efforts in Bangladesh.

The SME sector has played a major role in contributing to the nation's socio-economic growth and this partnership will further accelerate the sectoral growth.

"We are excited to partner with SME Foundation to promote entrepreneurship and green production in Bangladesh.

This partnership will help create more opportunities for women entrepreneurs and boost the country's economic growth by ensuring access to finance, digital market places, establishing SME service centres in rural areas, etc," said Van Nguyen.

Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation, said, "The objective of this partnership is to support CMSME entrepreneurs and to strengthen SME friendly environment in Bangladesh.
 
This partnership may add value in creating awareness on financial inclusion and providing capacity-building training for export readiness which will help our CMSME entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, to sustain and contribute to the country's LDC graduation."

Among others, Dr Md Masudur Rahman, chairman SME Foundation; Salah Uddin Mahmud, deputy managing director of SME Foundation; Farzana Khan, general manager of SME Foundation; Kajal Chatterjee, UNDP's national project director of SWAPNO and WING Project, Sharmin Islam, Gender Team Leader; Sarah Zita, National Consultant of WING project, were present at the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD leather exports surge to $174.33m in Jan-May
Russia exit from Ukraine grain deal risks global food inflation: IMF
Deposits thru agent banking rise to Tk 32,406cr as of May
UNDP, SME Foundation to boost entrepreneurship
JICA sends off JDS scholarship winners to Japan
ADB okays $120m loan for climate resilience in BD’s CHT
South Asia least unified region using one-fifths of its trade potentials: ICCB
US Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186m over unsafe practices


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft