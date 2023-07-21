Video
Friday, 21 July, 2023
Home Business

JICA sends off JDS scholarship winners to Japan

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a send-off ceremony for the 22nd JDS (Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship) Master Batch and 6th JDS Ph.D. Batch on Wednesday evening.

The JDS project supports human resource development by offering young government employees with scholarships for graduate degrees in top Japanese universities. The project is part of the Grant Aid scheme that works under a government-to-government framework, says a JICA press release.

The participants in the project are expected to contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation by purposefully engaging in policy formation and execution when they accomplish the program and return to their home nation.
To date, 525 Bangladeshi government officials have received JDS Scholarships since 2002.

Through the project, the young leaders also gain the opportunity to understand Japanese society and common interests and goals for work. The program creates a system where academic exchanges become a tool for strengthening international relations.
 
Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori; Finanace Ministry Economic Relations Division Additional Secretary AKM Shahabuddin, JICA Bangladesh Chief Representative Ichiguchi Tomohide represented the respective governments during the send-off ceremony.

Other members of the JDS operating committee were also present during the send-off ceremony, along with officials of the Economic Relations Division, representatives of the JDS Alumni Association, and JDS fellows of Master Batch 22nd and Ph.D. Batch 6th.

Hiroshima University, International University of Japan, Keio University, Kobe University, Meiji University,  Rikkyo University, Ritsumeikan University, University of Tsukuba, Yamaguchi University, Yokohama National University are the participating universities of the JDS program.


