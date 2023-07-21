Video
ADB okays $120m loan for climate resilience in BD’s CHT

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $120 million loan to help improve access to basic services and climate resilience of remote and rural communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh.

"The Chittagong Hill Tracts is one of the regions in the country most vulnerable to climate and disaster risks. It also lacks access to basic services and opportunities," said ADB Principal Water Resources Specialist Sanath Ranawana in a media release on Thursday.

"ADB's project will provide livelihood opportunities, build knowledge and capacity in dealing with the effects of climate change, and improve living conditions of communities in the region."
 
The project will help improve village access roads, develop water supply sources and sanitation services, install rooftop solar systems, and establish agricultural facilities.

It will improve about 140 kilometers of rural roads with all-weather standards incorporating nature-based, climate-resilient, and safety features.

ADB's intervention will strengthen watershed management in nine sub-watersheds, to improve resilience to climate change and mitigate risks from natural hazards.

This will entail improving vegetation in watershed areas through agroforestry, building small-scale water harvesting infrastructure, promoting income-generating activities from watershed protection, and training village forest committees in watershed management skills.  
    
The project will also support sustainable land use and climate-smart agricultural practices for food security. Farmers will be provided training and support to shift climate-resilient crop varieties and to diversify into high-value vegetables, fruits, spices, and medicinal plants.



