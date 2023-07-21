South Asia least unified region using one-fifths of its trade potentials: ICCB







Minimizing various trade barriers, Bangladesh's export to India can grow by 300 percent if it can just fetch only one percent of total Indian imports, said ICC Bangladesh in the editorial of its quarterly news bulletin for April-June period.



AS per World Bank (WB) estimate Bangladesh's exports to India could increase by 182 percent from the current levels if both countries implement a free trade agreement.

Improving transport connectivity between the two countries could increase exports even further, yielding a 297 percent increase in Bangladesh's exports to India.



Bangladesh and other countries in the region trade on better terms with distant economies than with their neighbours.



A well-established transport network is pivotal to trade connectivity. It can promote regional cooperation and integration by enhancing trade and investment.



Besides, well-placed transport connectivity can also positively impact social and cultural development by promoting people-to-people cooperation through tourism and cultural exchanges.



Now it would be necessary for the region to have appropriate infrastructure, establish good connectivity and remove all trade barriers; including mind-set.



The editorial said South Asia is one of the least integrated regions in the world in terms of trade and people-to-people contact.



According to World Bank, regional cooperation has the potential to produce significant gains across all countries of South Asia. Intra-regional trade now stands at just one-fifth of its trade potentials.



An electricity market of the BBIN countries -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal -- would save an estimated $17 billion in capital costs. Improvements in transport and logistics can reduce 50 percent cost for container shipments in South Asia compared to OECD nations.



SAARC countries signed SAPTA (SAARC Preferential Trading Arrangement) in April 1993 which came into force in December 1995, with the aim of promoting intra-regional trade and economic cooperation within the SAARC region.



SAPTA was later replaced by the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) in January 2006. Besides SAFTA there are three bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) in South Asia, which are India-Sri Lanka, India-Bhutan and Pakistan-Sri Lanka.



Furthermore, Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Agreement signed in June 2015 is another initiative for sub-regional cooperation.



The deepening relationship among BBIN countries on regional trade and transport is reflected by increasing number of connectivity agreements. However, opportunities for growth through regional trade remain largely untapped.



But despite all these initiatives, intra-regional trade in South Asia remains much below the actual potentials. At present, regional trade in South Asia accounts for only 5 percent of estimated $23 billion in trade flow; well below the potential trade of $67 billion.



While the ratio of trade in other regions are East Asia: 50 percent, ASEAN: 26 percent, EU: 67 percent, NAFTA: 62 percent, LAC and COMESA 22 percent.



ICCB said in a region with population exceeding 2 billion and a robust $4.1 trillion economy, India has firmly established among the booming economies of the 21st century.



By 2035, India will be the third-largest economy. Bangladesh is well placed to play a key role in regional trade and logistics networks and act as a transit country in South Asia.



