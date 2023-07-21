Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186m over unsafe practices

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

WASHINGTON, July 20: The US Federal Reserve has fined German lender Deutsche Bank $186 million for sanctions violations and what it called "unsafe and unsound" banking practices at its US subsidiaries.

The fines announced by the Fed on Wednesday are the latest in a string of financial penalties levied against the German bank on both sides of the Atlantic for violating anti-money laundering laws over the last few years.

The Fed said on Wednesday that it had fined the bank's New York branch after concluding the bank had "made insufficient remedial progress under the 2015 and 2017 consent orders," relating to money laundering and sanctions violations.

The bank was also fined for what the Fed called "unsafe and unsound" practices in its relationship with the Estonian branch of the Denmark-based Danske Bank.

Deutsche Bank had "deficient anti-money laundering internal controls and governance processes," in its relationship with Danske Bank, for which it processed more than $267 billion in transactions between 2007 and 2015, according to the Fed.
 
The fine unveiled on Wednesday comes after the German lender shelled out almost $630 million in 2017 to end probes by the United States and the UK over Russian equity trades.

It was fined a further $41 million by the Fed in the same year for failing to comply with anti-money laundering practices.
Deutsche Bank has also been penalized for a host of other failures over the past few years.

Last year, it agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission $200 million over electronic record-keeping failures.

In July 2020, the bank agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations brought by the New York Department of Financial Services for compliance failures connected to its work for the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

And in 2017, the bank was fined $7.2 billion in the United States to settle lawsuits over its role in the "subprime" mortgage crisis, which contributed to the global financial crisis.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD leather exports surge to $174.33m in Jan-May
Russia exit from Ukraine grain deal risks global food inflation: IMF
Deposits thru agent banking rise to Tk 32,406cr as of May
UNDP, SME Foundation to boost entrepreneurship
JICA sends off JDS scholarship winners to Japan
ADB okays $120m loan for climate resilience in BD’s CHT
South Asia least unified region using one-fifths of its trade potentials: ICCB
US Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186m over unsafe practices


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft